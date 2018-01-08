Pro Se Classes for Chinle District Court

The Navajo Nation announcing January classes from the Chinle Judicial District for those who want to file court cases on their own behalf. The Pro Se class January 11th will teach you how to file probate and quiet title documents, the class on the 18th will teach you how to file various marriage, child support and custody documentation, plus you’ll learn how to answer a petition. Guardianship of a minor court filings will be discussed on Jan 25th. All Pro Se classes at the Chinle District Court house begin at 8:30 a.m.

For more information contact the courthouse at (928) 674-2070.