Private Pastures Sought for Wild Horses

Recently the Bureau of Land Management announced an incentive for adopting wild horses and burros. The BLM is also seeking pasture land for the equine to roam.

With federal rangeland being seriously taxed by the overpopulation of wild horses and burros, the Bureau of Land Management is asking private pasture owners to help out.

The pasture land must be able to sustain from 200 to 5,000 horses, which requires several hundred, if not thousands, of acres. Water, basic shelter, and corrals for loading must be provided.

More than 55,000 wild horses and burros roam the federal range, According to the BLM, the land is only able to support 27,000.

The American Wild Horse Campaign continues to press for darting mares with contraceptives as the best, but under used, approach to controlling the population.

About 3,400 animals are moved off the range through adoptions and sales each year.