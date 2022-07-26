Primary Election Early Voting Nearly Over

Primary Election Day is coming up on Tuesday, August 2nd, and is the final day to vote for Page’s mayor and City Council members.

There are two candidates running for the 2-year mayoral term; Bill Diak and Rick Yanke.

City Council has four candidates running for three Council Member seats for a four-year term: David Auge, Michael Farrow, Joelann “Jules” Costa, and Theresa Lee.

If you’d like to vote early, you can visit City Hall from 8am to 5pm Monday through Thursday.

The last day to vote early in person will be this Thursday, July 28th.