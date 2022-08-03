Primary Day Results

(As of 5:15 am Wednesday August 3, 2022)

Next up, Election Day Tuesday November 8th

Looking toward the Navajo Nation, though the votes have not been certified, and won’t be until after a challenge period. President Jonathan Nez has earned himself a place on the November ballot where he will apparently be facing former Vice-Presidential candidate Buu Nygren, who finished second on primary day to Mr. Nez. Mr. Nez received around 17,000 votes, while Dr. Nygren received close to 13,000. There were fifteen candidates on yesterday’s primary ballot. Only the top two advance to Election Day.

In Page the numbers are not yet certified, but it appears that Mayor Bill Diak will hold on to the title of mayor. According to the Coconino County Board of Elections, Mayor Diak received 58.7 percent of the vote Tuesday, while his challenger, Rick Yanke, received 41.3 percent of the vote.

Turning our attention to City Council in Page where four candidates were vying for three spots on council, David Auge, Theresa Lee and Michael Farrow each earned a 4-year term on City Council.

In the city of Flagstaff Becky Daggett has easily won in the Mayor’s race and has earned a 2-year term.

Cheryl Mango-Paget will remain in her position as the Superintendent of Coconino County Schools. She ran unopposed and has earned a two-year term.

In the race for District 2 Board of County Supervisors, Jeronimo Vasquez easily beat his only opponent, and has earned a 2-year term.

For the Arizona Governor’s race, in the Democratic Primary Katie Hobbs was the easy winner Tuesday and will face one of two Republicans in November: Kari Lake or Karrin Taylor Robson. Their race was too close to call at last report.

In the U.S. Senate race in the Republican primary Blake Masters is the declared winner and will face Senator Mark Kelly, who won the Democratic primary because no one challenged him. The Senator and Masters will meet in November on Election Day.