Preview Page Sand Devils vs Pusch Ridge Lions

Sand Devils varsity football is headed into the State playoff game on Friday as the number four seed matching up with the thirteen seed Pusch Ridge Lions out of the 3A South region. Sand Devils finish the season with a 9-1 record and are currently on a seven-game winning streak. This year is the best season that the Sand Devils have had since the 1995 season where they finished 8-2 with a first-round playoff loss to Peoria 3-42.

Pusch Ridge Lions come into Friday state playoff game as state runner up’s just a year ago trying to repeat and make another run deep in the playoffs. After going 13-0 last season, Pusch Ridge lost the Castel 28-35 in the 3A championship game. Pusch Ridge graduated twelve senior from last season’s championship team. The Lions missing key coming into this season was at the quarterback position. The Lions started the season 1-3 through the first four games managed to finish the season .500 with a 5-5 record which was good enough for a thirteen seed in the state tournament. The Lions average twenty-seven points per game this season. Sand Devils defense has given up an average of twenty-two points in non-region games this season. This could be the toughest game of the tougher opponents the Sand Devils have faced this season.

With some big wins for the Sand Devils, this season against some tough non-region opponents showed that the sand devils are ready for any opponent that is geared their way. Sand Devils only loss this season came in week four on the road against Snowflake 28-50. Big wins include Valley Christian, Winslow, and Florence. Pusch Ridge and Page both lost to Snowflake this season. The Sand Devils have put up some remarkable numbers on the season in the last five games the Sand Devils have only given up thirteen points with an average offense of sixty-six points.

Kickoff 7 pm on Friday get there early to support the Sand Devils in the quest for a State Championship.

AIA Admission Fees

State Tournament All Rounds:

$10.00 Adults

$5.00 Students with High School ID, Active Military and Senior Citizens (62 and over)

Children five and under admitted free

3A: Football

First Round: Fri., Nov. 2, 2018, 7 p.m., High Seed

Quarterfinals: Fri., Nov. 9, 2018, 7 p.m., High Seed

Semifinals: Sat., Nov. 17, 2018, 6 p.m., See Bracket

State Championship: Fri., Nov. 23, 2018, 7 p.m., Campo Verde High School