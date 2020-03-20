News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Presumptive Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Page

March 20
10:43 2020
The City of Page has been made aware of two presumptive cases of COVID19 in the Page area. Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) confirms the first presumptive positive test results in the area and are in the process of investigating further. More information will be provided by CCHHS when it is known.

The Mayor and City Manager are in contact and working with the proper health authorities. As anticipated, additional testing results will undoubtedly identify more cases in the days to come. More information will be shared when known. Mayor Tappan stated “Please keep in mind during these uncertain and hectic times that it is increasingly important to maintain civility and calm. Let’s all do our part. Please continue to comply with best practice recommendations on sanitation and prevention.”

