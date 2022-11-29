Press Release: Murder of Page’s Lariyah Davison

2019 Murder of 6-year-old Lariyah Davison

PAGE, AZ (November 28, 2022)

Update: On November 10, 2022, a jury found James Lane guilty of first-degree murder and child abuse, among other charges. Victoria Bizardie accepted a plea agreement for manslaughter and child abuse, among other charges. There is a sentencing hearing for both scheduled in December.

Original Post: On August 16, 2019, at 5:30pm a male and female were arrested after an extensive investigation into the death of 6-year-old Lariyah Davison. Davison died on May 3, 2019 as a result of a fatal overdose of an illegal narcotic. The suspects, identified as 51-year-old James Lane and 47-year-old Victoria Bizardie of Page, are grandparents to the victim. Davison had been living with her grandparents when the incident occurred. Lane and Bizardie have been booked into the Coconino County Jail on the following charges: First Degree Murder, Child Abuse, Endangerment, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of a Deadly Weapon in a Drug Offense, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana for Sale, Transporting Marijuana for Sale, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Transporting Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Possession of Narcotic Drugs for Sale, Transporting Narcotic Drugs for Sale, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Lane was also booked for Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Possessor. The crimes were all felonies, ranging from class 1 to class 6.