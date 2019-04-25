Presidential Candidate Pushes Locally Unpopular Plan

Democratic Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren visited Utah last week. She advocated a change in national monuments policy that is not favored by most southern Utah residents.

Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, wants to restore broader protections for monuments that were scaled back by the Trump administration. Grand Staircase-Escalante was chopped nearly in half, and Bears Ears was reduced in size by 85 percent.

Warren is one of only a few candidates talking about public lands policies.

State leaders’ support for the reductions led to a major outdoor industry trade show abandoning its Utah presence.

Warren would end all new fossil fuel leasing and would make entry to national park units free.

Utah hopes to have a bigger voice on the national stage by moving its 2020 primary from June to March.