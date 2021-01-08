President Trump Joins an Exclusive Club

Donald Trump Joins Exclusive Club

By John Christian Hopkins

When it comes to American presidents Donald Trump is among the top 10.

But maybe not the way he hoped. Trump has become the 10th president that failed to win re-election.

The first was the second president, John Adams.

Back in history it was not unusual for a president to lose his re-election bid. But, in more modern times it is extremely rare. In fact. Since 1932 only two presidents, besides Trump, failed to win a second term, Jimmy Carter and George H. W. Bush.

But, it wasn’t just the presidency that was lost. Democrats won two run-off races in Georgia, a usually reliable Republican state. That splits the senate evenly at 50-50 – and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would vote in the case of a tie, effectively giving Democrats the edge in the Upper Chamber of Congress.

Thus, Trump becomes only the second president since 1932 to lose re-election and both houses of Congress during his first term in office. The other was Herbert Hoover.

The GOP lost control of the House of Representatives in 2018.

In total, Trump is the fifth president to share this ignoble legacy.