President Nez Opposes Prop 10 in San Juan County, Utah

Nez Opposes Proposition 10 in San Juan County, Utah

By John Christian Hopkins

Apparently, some politicians and residents are still smarting after losing two of the three San Juan County seats to Native Americans for the first time ever.

But they have a solution – its called Proposition 10. In a special election on November 5 county voters will go to the polls to approve or reject Proposition 10.

In 2016 San Juan County’s district map – which herded most of the Navajo voters into one district – were tossed out by the federal court.

The court challenges have been ongoing since 2012. However, each time the county drew a new district map the Native voters – mostly Ute and Navajo – always ended up crammed into one district. Nearly half of San Juan County voters are Native.

After the 2016 election results gave Native Americans the commission majority for the first time in its century of existence, opponents immediately sought to undo the outcome by challenging the residency of Commissioner Willie Grayeyes. (That case is still in the Utah Supreme Court.)

Now comes Prop 10. It seeks to form a committee to study San Juan County’s form of government – and possibly adding more seats to the commission.

Navajo Nation President is urging San Juan County voters to defeat Prop 10. In a written statement Nez said the county has “a long history of undermining voters – particularly Navajo voters.”

Prop 10 is just an attempt to undo the 2016 election, Nez said. Talk of expanding the commission from three seats to five began after efforts to disqualify Grayeyes failed, Nez said.a

Blanding Mayor Joe B. Lyman, who began the process leading to Proposition 10, denied that the election of two Navajos to the commission was a factor.

Other prominent Navajos that oppose Proposition 10 include former Navajo Nation President Peterson Zah, current Navajo Vice President Myron Lizer, former Navajo President Joe Shirley, Jr., and current San Juan County Commissioner Kenneth Maryboy.