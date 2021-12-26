President Nez Offers Holiday Praise for Frontliners
December 26
04:53 2021
AHE’HEE’ TO OUR FRONTLINE WARRIORS 12.25.21
Join us in offering a big THANK YOU to all of our frontline warriors who continue to work through the Christmas holiday to protect and serve our Navajo communities!
While many of our people are enjoying the holiday safely at home, our health care workers, police officers, emergency medical responders, fire fighters, and many other first responders are working around the clock, putting themselves at risk to help save lives and fight COVID-19.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer thank all frontline warriors for your service and sacrifices and wish you and your loved ones a safe and enjoyable Christmas!
They also recognize and thank all of the men and women serving in the Armed Services and pray for a safe return home. Please be safe and continue the great work. You are always in our prayers. Ahe’hee’