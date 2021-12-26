President Nez Offers Holiday Praise for Frontliners

AHE’HEE’ TO OUR FRONTLINE WARRIORS 12.25.21

Join us in offering a big THANK YOU to all of our frontline warriors who continue to work through the Christmas holiday to protect and serve our Navajo communities!

While many of our people are enjoying the holiday safely at home, our health care workers, police officers, emergency medical responders, fire fighters, and many other first responders are working around the clock, putting themselves at risk to help save lives and fight COVID-19.