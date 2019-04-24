President Nez: Hype or Hope?

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says tht he and Vice President Myron Lizer are working hard to build relationships with each of the 24 council delegates for the benefit of the people.

“I can say many will disagree with that,” Delegate Charlaine Tso said.

During the 2019 spring session of the council Nez’s office produced a glossy printed report listing his successes so far – including a new Basha’s in Nahata Dziil, Ariz., and a Newcomb, N.M., NHA Home Modernization project.

The president also touted a full cabinet, consisting of college-educated professionals.

Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton said it was well and good that Nez shows up for photo opportunities, but when is he going to start working with the council?

“The way I see it this council is doing heavy lifting and you’re just around for the ride,” Charles-Newton said.

Nez said he uses social media and photo ops to show the transparency of his administration. The president also said he prefers to be at the chapters, talking to the people.

Tuba City Delegate Otto Tso complained that the Office of the President and Vice President was slow to respond to council. Tso mentioned a meeting held in March at Twin Arrows in which the council requested information – but has yet to hear a word back.

Charles-Newton said she has yet to see the OP/VP work with council.

LeChee Delegate Paul Begay sid people in Western Navajo were disappointed that Nez did not speak publicly about the Navajo Transitional Energy Corp.’s effort to buy the Navajo Generating Station.

Nez should have brought both sides together to talk, Begay said.

The closing of NGS and the Kayenta Mine will be devastating to his constituents, Delegate Herman Daniels said. He estimated as many as 1,000 jobs will be lost and people will have to leave the reservation to pursue jobs.

“Dollars spent in Kayenta, Shonto will be going off the reservation,” Daniels said.

Delegate Nelson BeGaye suggested that it was time for government reform.

“Maybe it’s about time that we truly look at becoming the 51st state?” BeGaye added.

Nez said he agreed with government reform – even if it meant “working myself out of a job.”

“So when is this Navajo giant going to wake up?” wondered Delegate Nathaniel Brown.