Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The Center for Safe Internet Pharmacies (CSIP) and its members are encouraging Americans to do their part to help curb opioid abuse and accidental drug poisoning by participating in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Take Back Day at 5,500 locations nationwide on Saturday, April 28.

“The majority of misused prescription drugs are obtained from the medicine cabinets of family and friends, according to the U.S. Drug EnforcementAdministration (DEA), fueling the nation’s opioid epidemic and leading to 115 people dying every day from opioid-related overdoses,” explained CSIP Executive Director Marjorie Clifton.

“Participating in DEA’s annual event helps families properly dispose of unused or expired medicines and prevent addiction where it most often starts – at home.”

Prescription Drug Take Back Event at PAGE Wal-Mart

On Saturday, April 28 from 10am- 2pm the Page Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public its 15th opportunity in 7 years to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Bring your pills for disposal to Walmart at 1017 Haul Rd. (The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Last fall Americans turned in 456 tons (912,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at more than 5,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 4,300 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 14 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in more than 9 million pounds—more than 4,500 tons—of pills.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows year after year that the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medication being stolen from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 28 Take Back Day event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com.

===========================================================================

Google LLC , a CSIP board member, also announced that its using Google’s homepage to help consumers participate in this year’s Prescription Take Back Day.

“The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has found that one way that Americans can help prevent drug abuse and addiction is to properly dispose of unneeded or expired prescription drugs,” explained Google Vice President of Public Policy and Government Affairs, Susan Molinari. “Yet many people aren’t aware of, or can’t easily find, prescription drug disposal programs in their communities.

“Using Google Maps API, our team worked with the DEA to create a locator tool which can help anyone find a place near them to safely dispose of leftover prescription medications,” she added. “Longer term, we’re working with the DEA and state governments to gather data on year-round take back options for future Google Maps integration.”

The National Survey on Drug Use, conducted by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), concluded that over 50% of all misused opioids are obtained from a friend or a relative, often from a home medicine cabinet. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, increases in prescription drug misuse over the last 15 years are reflected in increased emergency room visits, overdose deaths, and treatment admissions for prescription drug use disorders, the most severe form of which is addiction.

“The U.S. opioid crisis touches every family in every city in the country,” Clifton said. “Through our education efforts, CSIP and all of our members are committed to ensuring that families not only stay safe online, but also understand the dangers of prescription drug misuse and abuse; how to safely store and dispose of medicines; and the resources that are available for addiction prevention, treatment and recovery.”

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PRESCRIPTION TAKE BACK DAY PROGRAM

The DEA launched National Prescription Take Back Day in 2010 when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advised the public that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—posed potential safety, environmental and health hazards.

In 2017, Americans brought the DEA and its more than 4,200 local and tribal law enforcement partners a record-setting 912,305 pounds—456 tons—of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs for disposal at more than 5,300 collection sites, bringing the total amount of prescription drugs collected by DEA since the fall of 2010 to 9,015,668 pounds, or 4,508 tons.