Prescription Drug Fraud Investigation

St. George Police are asking the public for information about three individuals recently arrested for prescription fraud case. Dachandra Shirley and Bryan Jermain James were arrested on multiple counts of prescription fraud Saturday and investigators want to talk with a third individual, Stephany Washington, who at this point is not a suspect but authorities want to talk with her. If you recognize any of these individuals or have information about them police are encouraging you to contact them with the details. Contact the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.