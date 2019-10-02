STATE BEGINS PRESCRIBED FIRES IN COCONINO COUNTY

Flagstaff, AZ (10/1/19) – The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management will begin two separate prescribed

fire projects in Coconino County this month.

The week of October 14, firefighters start work on the McCreary Prescribed Fire consisting of 475 acres of piles near

Happy Jack, two miles north of Clint’s Well. The intent of the burn allows for the safe and efficient removal of debris piles

from prior hazardous fuels reduction work to safeguard nearby communities.

The McCreary Prescribed Fire project is planned for three days.

Also on October 14, work begins on the Raymond Wildlife Area Prescribed Fire near Winslow. The project is a partnership

between DFFM and the Arizona Game and Fish Department to improve ecosystem health, allow for grassland restoration,

and to increase forage production within Game and Fish lands.

The 14,665-acre Raymond Wildlife Area Prescribed Fire takes place over the course of a few years, of which, 500 acres is

scheduled to be completed by December 2019.

All prescribed fires are weather dependent and must be approved by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality

before ignitions start.

Fire information will be updated on DFFM’s Twitter and Facebook pages and information will be shared via the agency’s

social media application.

To download the free app, go to the iTunes or Google Play stores and search the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire

Management.