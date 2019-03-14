Prescribed Burns South of Fredonia

The Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Arizona Strip District is planning to burn slash and vegetation debris in an area located 30 miles south of Fredonia, Ariz., in the Kanab Creek riparian corridor. The burns will be conducted during the month of March, depending upon fuel and weather conditions. The intent of these treatments is to restore and enhance wildlife habitat by removing invasive tamarisk from the Kanab Creek watershed.

Prescribed burns are subject to strict rules related to weather and environmental factors. BLM fire personnel will monitor on-site conditions and manage prescribed fire activity before, during and after ignition operations. Any smoke present, the project will be managed in accordance with Arizona Department of Environmental Quality regulations.

No closures are anticipated but public access in this remote area may be restricted during ignition and periods of active fire to ensure public safety. Signs will be posted to notify the public. We encourage the public to use caution when traveling in the area of the fire.

During the days when burning is taking place, information will be available on InciWeb: Kanab Creek RX –https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6267/