Prescribed Burns Near Lees Ferry to Start This Week

According to a press release from the National Park Service and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, prescribed burns along Colorado River near Lees Ferry are anticipated to start this week. On Wednesday, March 9th, ignitions may occur on the Paria Beach Riparian Restoration Project. The project is not expected to last for more than one day and will be approximately 1.25 miles downriver from the Lees Ferry boat ramp. This burn will restore native riparian ecosystem function and natural riverside habitats. Smoke from the burn will be visible during ignition operations and will likely last for several days after ignitions are completed. There are no road or other closures anticipated, however, traffic control or one-way traffic may be implemented if smoke impacts cause unsafe driving conditions