Prescribed Burns Near Jacob Lake Begin Friday

North Zone Fire to Conduct Prescribed Burns Near Jacob Lake Beginning Friday

FREDONIA, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2019 — Fire managers on the North Kaibab Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest intend to conduct two prescribed burns starting Friday November 15 continuing through the middle of next week near Jacob Lake.

The Pipeline and Reservoir prescribed fires will total approximately 2,880 acres and are located one mile west of Jacob Lake and south of Hwy 89A. Fire managers plan to take advantage of predicted winds that should help lessen smoke impacts to the highway as well as the local community, ahead of a cold front that is expected to bring precipitation to the area on Tuesday.

The Kaibab National Forest is part of a fire-dependent ecosystem. Fire on the landscape is critical to overall ecosystem functioning and the protection of local communities, watersheds and wildlife habitat. Managers use prescribed fire as a practical means to reduce risks associated with catastrophic wildfires that can pose significant threats to public health and safety. Prescribed fires are also one of the most effective tools available for restoring fire-adapted ecosystems. These burns will mimic natural fires by reducing hazardous fuel accumulations, recycle nutrients and increase habitat diversity.

Officials are aware that community members may be impacted by the smoke produced from these prescribed burns, and they make every effort to limit the amount and duration. A combination of hand and aerial ignitions will be utilized to complete the burns which will help decrease the duration of potential smoke impacts. Smoke will be visible from many locations around the area including Fredonia, Page and along Highway 89A and Highway 67.

To learn more about smoke and public health, visit http://bit.ly/SmokeHealthAwareness. For local air quality and related information, please visit the Smoke Management Division of The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

All prescribed fire activity is dependent on many factors including approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), predicted weather forecasts, availability of personnel and equipment, fuel moisture levels and other environmental conditions.

In the interest of safety, forest visitors and motorists are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of the prescribed fire burn units as firefighters and fire-related traffic may be in the area.

Kaibab National Forest information is available through the following sources:

Featured photo: NPS (Not from this prescribed burn)