Prescribed Burns in North Kaibab and North Rim

Prescribed Burns to Occur on North Kaibab Ranger District and North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park This Week

Fredonia & Grand Canyon NP, Arizona — A series of prescribed fire projects will begin Tuesday, November 30 and continue throughout the week at various locations across the North Kaibab Ranger District on the Kaibab National Forest. Approximately 6000 acres are scheduled to be ignited at the following specific locations beginning Monday, November 30, and continuing through Sunday, December 5.

Big Saddle Rx Project: 1/2 mile north of Crazy Jug, 957 acres.

1/2 mile north of Crazy Jug, 957 acres. Big Ridge Rx Project: 2 miles east of Jacob Lake, 472 acres.

2 miles east of Jacob Lake, 472 acres. Buffalo Hill Rx Project: mile SE of Jacob Lake, 4519 acres.

The National Park Service may conduct a prescribed fire project which is anticipated to begin on Saturday, December 4, on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.