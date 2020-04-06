Prescott Man Arrested for Hospital PPE Theft

A Prescott area hospital employee was arrested after being accused of stealing personal protective equipment and other housekeeping supplies from work.

Prescott police were called to the Yavapai Regional Medical Center West Campus in Prescott Friday after staff noticed items missing from their supplies. Investigators identified a suspect, 49-year-old Prescott resident Keith Brown, who works at the facility in the housekeeping department.

Brown admitted to authorities he stole the items from the hospital during the last three weeks. The stolen items, valued at $1,700, included gloves, hand sanitizer, surgical scrubs, washcloths, paper towels, masks, bleach cleaner, an automatic hand sanitizer machine, and toilet paper. All the items were found in Brown’s vehicle and residence.

Brown was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail on one count of felony theft and one count of fraud. Brown has been terminated from employment with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.