Prepare Now, Be Alert, Evacuate!

So far, 15 Arizona Sheriffs have adopted Ready, Set, Go! (RSG), a program that educates residents about proactive measures to take before an emergency and actions to follow when communities are threatened. The program’s three tenets encourage Arizonans to get READY by preparing now for what threatens their community, be SET by maintaining awareness of significant danger and to GO, evacuate immediately when the danger is current and life-threatening. Over the next several weeks the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Facebook and Twitter pages will be rolling out localized information for county residents to get on board with the program.

Ready, Set, Go Fact Sheet