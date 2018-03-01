News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Prepare Now, Be Alert, Evacuate!

Prepare Now, Be Alert, Evacuate!
March 01
12:57 2018
Print This Article

So far, 15 Arizona Sheriffs have adopted Ready, Set, Go! (RSG), a program that educates residents about proactive measures to take before an emergency and actions to follow when communities are threatened. The program’s three tenets encourage Arizonans to get READY by preparing now for what threatens their community, be SET by maintaining awareness of significant danger and to GO, evacuate immediately when the danger is current and life-threatening. Over the next several weeks the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Facebook and Twitter pages will be rolling out localized information for county residents to get on board with the program.

Ready, Set, Go Fact Sheet

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.