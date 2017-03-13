Pre-trial Motions Attempt to Limit Evidence in NAU Shooting Trail

20-year-old Steven Jones fired the shots that ultimately killed one and wounded three others. That much is known. What is up for a jury to decide is whether Jones committed first degree murder or whether he pulled the trigger in self-defense.

The trial is scheduled to begin on April 4th in Coconino County Superior Court in Flagstaff and as the trial draws near, the attorneys trying the case are involved in what has been referred to as a “pre-trail chess match.” The process, which attorneys call discovery, is a common practice where attorneys try to limit or disallow evidence and testimony that isn’t directly beneficial to their cases.

At issue for the prosecutor in the Jones case is testimony about drug use and he hardcore partying reputation at the apartment complex where the fight that preceded the shooting occurred. Jones did not have any drugs or alcohol in his system when he was tested eight hours after the shooting. However, all four shooting victims were legally drunk and three had marijuana or other drugs in their system.

The fact that Jones was not inebriated and the victims were may play into the defenses’ claim that the shooting was in self-defense. While a judge will ultimately decide what evidence gets heard by the jury, Arizona does have favorable laws for prosecutors that protect crime victims.