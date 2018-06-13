Pre-Evac Notification Due to Lightning Fires – Baker Butte/Clints Well Area

Firefighter crews with the Coconino National Forest are responding to multiple wildfires—likely caused by lightning—in the Happy Jack area atop Mogollon Rim.

At least seven wildfires have been reported in the area between Baker Butte and Clints Well, with a fire located about 1-2 miles northeast of the junction of Lake Mary Road and state Route 87 being of most concern.

The Tank Fire is currently estimated at 50+ acres, and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has issued a pre-evacuation notice to Clear Creek Units 1 & 2 northeast of that junction. Resources on scene at the Tank Fire include three engines, two crews, and two helicopters, with an air tanker and lead aircraft ordered to help.

Of the other six wildfires, one has been contained, and firefighters are responding to the others. More information will be distributed as it is received.

https://www.facebook.com/CoconinoNF/