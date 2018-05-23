News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Prairie Dogs Implicated in E. Coli at Bryce Canyon

May 23
12:59 2018
Prairie dogs are being blamed for an E. coli outbreak at Bryce Canyon National Park. The park uses surface water, and a colony of prairie dogs lives near the source. The Garfield County Commission passed a resolution last week calling the health threat immediate, direct, and significant. Nearby Bryce Canyon City’s water has tested clean.  Its tightly-sealed well draws water from a source 100 feet underground. The prairie dogs are slated to be moved out of the area in June.

