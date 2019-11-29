Power Outages being Attacked; Crews Working to Restore

From Coconino County Supervisor Chair, Lena Fowler:

We’re blessed with heavy snow which caused power outages in the western region of Coconino County. Currently, communities without power are Ashfork, Howard Mesa north of Williams, Tusayan, Grand Canyon Villages, Tuba City, Bitter Springs and Cameron. I’m told the crew is working to restore power. Power will be restored soon. Check on family members and neighbors. The National Weather Service reports an additional 6-10 inches of snow today.