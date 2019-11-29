News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Power Outages being Attacked; Crews Working to Restore

Power Outages being Attacked; Crews Working to Restore
November 29
08:40 2019
Print This Article

Lena Fowler

From Coconino County Supervisor Chair, Lena Fowler:

 

We’re blessed with heavy snow which caused power outages in the western region of Coconino County. Currently, communities without power are Ashfork, Howard Mesa north of Williams, Tusayan, Grand Canyon Villages, Tuba City, Bitter Springs and Cameron. I’m told the crew is working to restore power. Power will be restored soon. Check on family members and neighbors. The National Weather Service reports an additional 6-10 inches of snow today.

Power Outages being Attacked; Crews Working to Restore - overview

Summary: Power Outages being Attacked; Crews Working to Restore

Tags
lena fowlerpower otahessnow

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.