News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Power Outage in Page Area Due to Fault on Flag Line

Power Outage in Page Area Due to Fault on Flag Line
August 12
12:12 2018
Print This Article

Bryan Hill, General Manager for Page Utility Enterprises, tells Lake Powell Life News  about 11:40am Sunday August 12, 2018

“In short, this morning, Western Area Power Admnistration,(WAPA) had a fault on the Flagstaff line, meaning the main high voltage line, that 345 line goes from Glen Canyon down to Flagstaff. With that fault they lost even our buss, the 65 kV buss, in the Glen Canyon Switch Yard, and of course that dropped Page. They were down for 20 minutes, they came up, town came back up, but Marble Canyon, Grenehaven and Wahweap went down about an additional 20 minutes. The fault locked out some of our equipment over in our substation and the Slavin substation and so we had to go out and manually reset it.”

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.