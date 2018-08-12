Power Outage in Page Area Due to Fault on Flag Line

Bryan Hill, General Manager for Page Utility Enterprises, tells Lake Powell Life News about 11:40am Sunday August 12, 2018

“In short, this morning, Western Area Power Admnistration,(WAPA) had a fault on the Flagstaff line, meaning the main high voltage line, that 345 line goes from Glen Canyon down to Flagstaff. With that fault they lost even our buss, the 65 kV buss, in the Glen Canyon Switch Yard, and of course that dropped Page. They were down for 20 minutes, they came up, town came back up, but Marble Canyon, Grenehaven and Wahweap went down about an additional 20 minutes. The fault locked out some of our equipment over in our substation and the Slavin substation and so we had to go out and manually reset it.”