Power Lines Coming to Tselani-Cottonwood?

Proposed Agenda for Naabiki’yati’ Committee

The Tselani-Cottonwood Chapter may be getting electrical powerlines soon.

That is one of the items on the proposed agenda for the Navajo Nation Council’s Naabiki’yati Committee meeting today (October 12).

The legislation, sponsored by Delegate Kee Allen Begay, Jr., seeks $2,1 million from the Unreserved, Undesignated Fund for phases I and II in Tselani-Cottonwood.

Other items on the proposed agenda include:

Legislation to support Dine College’s effort to establish the Native American Research Centers for Health.

A bill, sponsored by Delegate Edmund Yazzie, to “respectfully request” the McKinley County Sheriff’s Office to respond to emergencies on the reservation in accordance with the Cross-Commission Agreement.

A bill seeking $1.4 million from the UUF for the Nahatadziil Shopping Center.

Legislation for $266,000 from the Unreserved, Undesignated Fund for powerline projects in the Many Farms Chapter.

A bill requesting $580,000 from the UUF to extend telephone lines to the Tachee-Blue Gap Chapter.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. in the Department of Dine Education auditorium.