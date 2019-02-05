Power Bill Seasonal Spike

If you are still recovering from looking at your most recent power bill here in Page, you’re not alone, residents of the community have been expressing their pangs of woe over the rising costs to heat their home this but PUE Manager Bryan Hill tells Lake Powell Life News this happens every year, but the seasonal spike is not a sign of a rate increase: (click audio below)

Remember the best way to keep your winter rates down is to weatherize your residence to maximize your energy. Income-eligible families and individuals typically spend a higher percentage of their annual income for energy to heat, cool, and run appliances in their homes. The Weatherization Program was established to help decrease their home energy costs and to be attentive to energy-related health and safety issues in the home. The U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services provide funding for the Weatherization Program. To see if you qualify, visit the Arizona Weatherization Assistance Program website here.