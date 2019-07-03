News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Powell Museum Still Under Repair

July 03
09:14 2019
Since last month’s flooding, the Powell Museum has been under renovation, their staff working closely with contractors and insurance companies with the hopes they can reopen the museum before the end of the year. 2019 marks big anniversaries for the Powell Museum—with the 50th anniversary of the John Wesley Powell Museum’s founding, and the 150th anniversary of Major John Wesley Powell’s 1869 expedition to explore the Colorado River and its canyons.

In the meantime, the Glen Canyon Conservancy remains open next door to the museum, the staff at the museum are working hard to curate all the collections while the museum is being restored from the major flood damage. You can stay in touch with the museum and monitor their progress at powellmuseum.org

 

 

 

