Powell Museum Could Be Re-Opened in July

By: Martin Stamat

Executive Director, Glen Canyon Conservancy

Restoration and improvement work continues at the John Wesley Powell Museum, a project of Glen Canyon Conservancy, following flooding in June of 2019 which forced the facility’s temporary closure.

Water damage was extensive to the facility and spurred an overhaul of much of the building. The scope of repairs includes utilities, flooring, lighting, walls, and general layout. Glen Canyon Conservancy staff conducted much of the demolition work in-house after extended work with insurance companies.

Powell Museum collections, inventory, and fixtures were safe from the flooding due to quick work by GCC and Page Utility Enterprises staff. Page-area residents and businesses attended the annual Powell Museum fundraiser gala in December 2019 to help restoration efforts proceed. GCC’s board of directors, executive director Martin Stamat, and curator Deanna Ashworth are working diligently with the City of Page, contractors, and other stakeholders to reopen the facility as quickly as possible with a tentative grand opening date on July 4th, 2020–construction and renovation allowed.

Ashworth is utilizing the facility closure to digitize Museum resources for web and social media viewing.

Topics traditionally curated by the Museum–including Major Powell, history and exploration of the region, the Colorado River and Glen Canyon Dam, local Native American tribes, the founding of City of Page, geology and paleontology–will return to the facility with updated curated exhibits. Historic river vessel Mexican Hat II, one of commercial river pioneer Norm Nevil’s fleet, will return to display within the Powell Museum through a partnership with Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

The John Wesley Powell Memorial Museum & Archaeological Society merged with Glen Canyon Conservancy in February of 2019 to combine resources, missions, and efforts to support area history and public lands.

GCC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and official partner of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument.

