Powell Museum Closed During Repairs
June 12
07:03 2019
On Tuesday, June 11, 2019 the Powell Museum suffered significant damages to carpet, baseboards, and some walls after flooding from a backed up main.  Other damages to the facility are still being assessed.  Unfortunately, the Museum will remain closed for cleanup and restoration as a result of the flooding.  Cleanup efforts started Wednesday morning. No word on when the museum will reopen.

For visitor services stop by the Glen Canyon Conservancy‘s flagship store next door to the museum or drop by the Chamber Page-Lake Powell.

According to officials at the museum, the collections did not suffer any damage as a result of the flooding.

 

 

 

