News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Powell Museum Celebrates Helping Hands Artists

Powell Museum Celebrates Helping Hands Artists
March 01
10:49 2018
Print This Article

The John Wesley Powell Museum is currently exhibiting some special art that will be up for display during the month of March. Sally Foti, Art Director for the museum showed Lake Powell Life News the lovely paintings and shared with us her enthusiasm for the annual party the Powell Museum throws to celebrate the artists from Helping Hands Agency. The agency provides programs and services for children and adults with developmental disabilities. Their artwork at the museum available for purchase all month long. Meet the artists at the free pizza party March 16th at 2pm.  Click here for more information about Helping Hands Agency

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.