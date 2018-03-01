Powell Museum Celebrates Helping Hands Artists

The John Wesley Powell Museum is currently exhibiting some special art that will be up for display during the month of March. Sally Foti, Art Director for the museum showed Lake Powell Life News the lovely paintings and shared with us her enthusiasm for the annual party the Powell Museum throws to celebrate the artists from Helping Hands Agency. The agency provides programs and services for children and adults with developmental disabilities. Their artwork at the museum available for purchase all month long. Meet the artists at the free pizza party March 16th at 2pm. Click here for more information about Helping Hands Agency