Powell Museum Asking for Artist Submissions

Are you a Painter? Photographer? Or ???

The Powell Museum is currently seeking artists for their 2018 Artist of the Month Program. Art should celebrate the Colorado Plateau or Southwest through culture or landscape to be considered. Your work will be highlighted in a month-long exhibit and an artist reception will be held to open the exhibit. All are welcome to submit samples of their work. For consideration to the program, please contact Sally Foti at 928-645-9496.