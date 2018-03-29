News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage

Powell Museum Asking for Artist Submissions

Powell Museum Asking for Artist Submissions
March 29
09:34 2018
Print This Article

Are you a Painter? Photographer? Or ???

The Powell Museum is currently seeking artists for their 2018 Artist of the Month Program. Art should celebrate the Colorado Plateau or Southwest through culture or landscape to be considered. Your work will be highlighted in a month-long exhibit and an artist reception will be held to open the exhibit. All are welcome to submit samples of their work. For consideration to the program, please contact Sally Foti at 928-645-9496.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to janet@kxaz.com.

Facebook

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.