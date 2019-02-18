Potential Uranium Exposure at Grand Canyon Museum Bldg

A shocking report coming from AZ Central today, tourists who have visited an artifact storage building that is part of the Grand Canyon’s museum over the last two decades may have been exposed to uranium radiation.

OSHA inspectors traced uranium to three buckets filled with uranium ore; the park’s safety director Elston Stephenson who reported the buckets said nothing was done in the past two decades to warn employees or the public they might be exposing themselves to the radiation by walking through the building.

The three five gallon buckets have allegedly been there for close to 20 years just sitting in a corner, next to a locker of museum artifacts that were accessed regularly by staff.

An investigation is currently underway, Stephenson called it a cover-up, telling AZ Central he had repeatedly asked National Park executives to inform the public “only to be stonewalled”.

Read the full AZCentral article here.