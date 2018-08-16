News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Potential NGS Buyer Would Run Plant at Less Than Half Capacity

A bit of national press yesterday as the NGS saga continues. Navajo Nation trying to work out the particulars with potential Navajo Generating Station buyer Middle River Power; Joseph Greco, a Senior Vice President for MRP earlier this week informed Arizona utility regulators that “Middle River Power would operate the plant at 44 percent of its capacity” and adjust operations according to peak and off-peak demands making it “more economical while ensuring a steady power base”.

According to Associated Press so far that’s about the only specifics released about the negotiations, both sides citing non-disclosure agreements.

Read the latest AP article about Middle River Power’s potential takeover of NGS here.

Read a recent article in the Navajo Hopi Observer about Congressman Tom O’Halleran’s position on the fate of NGS.

Read the Navajo Times article in July about Navajo Nation entering into negotiations with Middle River Power.

 

