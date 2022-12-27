Possibly Three Drownings in Forest Lakes
Coconino County Deputies respond to drowning victims at Woods Canyon Lake
Forest Lakes AZ,
On Monday December 26, at 3:35 pm in the afternoon, Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies from the Forest Lakes Substation responded to Woods
Canyon Lake for the report of 3 individuals, two males and one female who were walking on the frozen lake and fell through the ice.
Responding Deputies and Fire units were able to pull the female from the water and administer life
saving measures but were unsuccessful. The search continues for the 2 male individuals.
Deputies were able to acquire a boat from the boat rental at the lake and conduct an expanded search of
the area. Additional units responding to the area are Gila County Sheriff’s Office Dive Units with cold
water gear, Department of Public Safety Air Rescue with a cold-water diver, Coconino County Sheriff’s
Office Search and Rescue with boats and cold water search gear.
At this time units have confirmed 1 fatality and are searching for the other two missing individuals. No
other information is available at this time.
