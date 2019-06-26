Possible Transportation of Mussels

Opponents of the proposed Lake Powell Pipeline have seized upon a new reason to block the project.

The possibility that quagga mussels could be transported through the line to contaminate waters to the west is being raised.

The invasive and destructive species was first detected in Lake Powell in 2012.

The Army Corps of Engineers, which must, among others, permit the pipeline, has given the state of Utah only until July 13 to submit a plan explaining how mussels won’t be transported.

That plan might include the use of molluscicide, a chemical toxic to kill at least the mussel larvae, but the chemical would be a pollutant to other waters, argue conservationists.

Marcie Larson with the Utah Division of Water Resources says that while the chemical would kill larvae, adults would still have to be physically removed from intakes.

Ron Thompson, manager of the Washington County Water Conservancy District, claims the pipeline’s filtration system and a chemical coating mix will block and kill mussels. But project opponents say the microscopic larval form can pass through filtration.