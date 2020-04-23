Possible Soft Opening for Page May 1

CITY OF PAGE MAYOR’S REPORT

At Page City Council on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Mayor Levi Tappan made the announcement that he has been working with the Arizona Governor’s office and that he is hoping for a soft opening for Page on May 1, 2020. Mayor Tappan encouraged local businesses to get ready and said more details will be announced next week.

Mayor Tappan also addressed the sales tax revenue the City of Page will not be seeing this year in comparison to the last seven years while mentioning the temporary layoff of 27 hardworking Page employees. He said that local businesses have lost $10 million in revenue this year.

The mayor also said he sees a light at the end of the tunnel and mentioned the new local boater’s program, as an example. The new pilot program is being offered as a way to get back on the lake by the Arizona Fish & Game Department, in cooperation with the National Park Service, and begins on Friday, April 24, 2020. The program allows limited lake access, with rules and restrictions, and boaters must apply to participate in the program with the Arizona Fish & Game Department. Their website is https://www.azgfd.gov/ais

Mayor Tappan closed his remarks with a reminder to Light It Blue, Page!