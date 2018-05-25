Popular Lake Powell Swimming Hole Closed

If you had plans to go swimming in that small cove near the Lone Rock primitive camping area best pick another spot, at least for now. As of yesterday that swimming hole, located on Lake Powell in Greenehaven Wash, directly south of the area known as the “sweet spot” has been closed due to a pair of cows that sadly were stuck in the mud there and could not be removed, National Park Service had to put the poor animals down but the remains are now in the water as a result of the rising water level, so the area has been closed to public access until further notice. The spot is on Wahweap Bay in southern Utah just north of the Arizona line off U.S. Highway 89. Kayakers who access the lake at the stateline boat ramp are also advised to avoid the closed area which is marked by yellow buoys. Glen Canyon National Recreation Area closed the cove near Lone Rock Beach to swimming yesterday after it was deemed unsafe for recreational activities due to “potential exposure to decaying carcasses” in the water.