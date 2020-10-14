Poo Poo Point to Pee Pee Creek

An Unnatural Cycle

Ruben sandwiched charity between two scatological points on the map.

Yup, Ruben Lopez wanted to do something to aid war-torn Yemen. He decided on a bike ride for charity.

Now, to be fair, Lopez does march to the beat of a different drummer. Or maybe not, since he is a drummer himself. And an avid cyclist.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic ruined his plans, Lopez had a summer full of drumming gigs lined up.

But when the virus tossed lemons his way, Lopez decided to make lemonade.

There was a method to his movement.

Lopez began his fundraising ride at Poo Poo Point, near Seattle, and ending his humorous jaunt at Pee Pee Creek, Ohio. He faced long odds but successfully made the 2,500-mile trek thanks to his can do-do attitude.

And, while he enjoyed the go, he isn’t washing his hands of the whole adventure. Before he is done, Lopez plans to ride 5,000 miles, ending his journey in Canada!

It took him 36 days.

Setting up a GoFundMe account before his trip, Lopez has raised about $8,500 for Yemen aid relief so far.

Since the start of the Yemen war, millions of Yemenis have suffered in a country that is already the poorest in the region, Lopez said.

On top of that the World Food Program and USAID have decided to cut funding that provided food to millions of citizens at the start of Yemen’s COVID-19 pandemic.

With over 22 million Yemenis experiencing starvation, and over 85,000 children dead from malnutrition, a suspension of aid is nothing but cruel warfare against innocent civilians, Lopez added.

Okay, you may be wondering how Poo Poo Point got its name. It was because of logs.

Loggers used whistles to communicate from the logging tower operator to the workers down the hill. (It always rolls downhill.)

According to the Issaquah Historical Society, the whistle would be a signal that two logs were tied to a cable, ready to be towed. The whistle made a sound like “poo poo,” hence the name.

And what about Pee Pee Creek?

That name is a Paine, literally. Early pioneer Major Paul Paine carved his initials into a tree beside the creek. Thus, it became Pee Pee Creek.

Stones taken from Pee Pee Creek were used to construct the chimneys of the pioneers’ log cabins.