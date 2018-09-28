Police Task Force Training at City Hall

If you are driving down Lake Powell Blvd today and see what looks like a big crime scene at City Hall don’t panic- it’s just local law enforcement practicing emergency response scenarios. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and National Park Service partnering with Page Police for joint task force training at City Hall.

Page Police Detective Terry TerEick on the scene tells Lake Powell Life News what the agencies are training for…

TerEick says these training exercises are held regularly in various parts of the community; Friday’s exercise expected to last into the afternoon.