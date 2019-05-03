News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Police Investigate Child’s Death as Possible Homicide

Police Investigate Child’s Death as Possible Homicide
May 03
16:38 2019
Print This Article

Breaking news this afternoon from Page Police Chief Drew Sanders that Page Police were notified by staff at Banner Health Page Hospital about 1 pm this afternoon regarding a six year old child who had been brought in non-responsive. Before officers arrived, the child had passed away.

At this point police are not not sure what exactly happened, there were no signs of trauma. Police are investigating the case as a homicide until they can prove it was otherwise. Chief Sanders indicated the child came from a home in the 200 block of Tamarisk Street. In spite of rumors, at this point absolutely nothing has been confirmed.

We will continue to follow this story as it develops, our deepest condolences going out to the family of that child.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.