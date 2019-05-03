Police Investigate Child’s Death as Possible Homicide

Breaking news this afternoon from Page Police Chief Drew Sanders that Page Police were notified by staff at Banner Health Page Hospital about 1 pm this afternoon regarding a six year old child who had been brought in non-responsive. Before officers arrived, the child had passed away.

At this point police are not not sure what exactly happened, there were no signs of trauma. Police are investigating the case as a homicide until they can prove it was otherwise. Chief Sanders indicated the child came from a home in the 200 block of Tamarisk Street. In spite of rumors, at this point absolutely nothing has been confirmed.

We will continue to follow this story as it develops, our deepest condolences going out to the family of that child.