Police Dog Shot Near St. George

A double carjacking….or truck-jacking…happened Tuesday night in Washington County, Utah. It resulted in both a police dog and the suspect being shot. At last report both were being treated.

The incident began near 11 P.M. when officers were called to a Santa Clara service station where a man was apparently throwing things. Before law enforcement got to the scene, the suspect in question stole a truck and drove-off.

The owner of the truck notified authorities that he had an AR-15 rifle in the vehicle.

The man crashed the truck soon after taking it. So he then took another pickup and began driving again.

A chase commenced, but was soon called-off for safety reasons. A short time later the truck crashed into a home in Santa Clara and police were notified.

The suspect was just sitting in the truck when law enforcement arrived. Officers tried to talk him into surrendering. He didn’t. That’s when the K-9 unit, Tess, was released and entered the truck.

The suspect immediately shot the dog. That’s when eight officers from various agencies fired their weapons. The man was hit three times.

The injured suspect was taken to a hospital and was undergoing surgery at last report. Tess was in Las Vegas at last report, also undergoing surgery for an injury near its mouth.

There’s no word on the man’s condition. The Washington County Attorney’s Office is expected to release a full report on the incident.