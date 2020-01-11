Police Chief Sanders; Pot or Otherwise, You Never Know About Illicit Drugs

In light of the two deaths last week in Page, rumors have been flying; lots of them. As of this point, Page City Police Chief Drew Sanders has told Lake Powell Communications that the investigation is in its very early stages.

But, Chief Sanders said more than that to us….and to the residents of Page:

“This thing has taken a left turn that we in law enforcement have not been part of. Our investigation is far from complete, and we do not have a factual basis to label what caused the deaths. The rumor mill is labeling this something that we do not have evidence of, nor have we been made factually aware of illegal marijuana in our community that has been “laced” with any substance. Even if we were to come into contact with such a substance, we would need to have it analyzed at a laboratory to determine the chemical makeup. In general, illicit marijuana very often contains other substances and/or other harmful contaminants.

For well over fifty years our government has been warning our citizenry about the dangers of using illegal and illicit drugs. This has not changed, and the dangers remain real and probably higher now than they have ever been because of the widespread development and distribution of synthetic chemicals and exceptionally powerful opioids like Fentanyl.

I think it is a slippery slope to send out a warning like you describe based upon the available information and evidence. I would, however, encourage and support a PSA reinforcing the dangers (up to and including death) of using illicit chemicals, and that legal marijuana users should always obtain it from a legal and trusted source so they are absolutely certain about what they are ingesting.”

Those are the words of our Police Chief.

As far as the investigation into the two deaths goes, anyone with information about this incident should contact the Page Police Department at 908-645-2463 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

We appreciate Chief Sanders taking the time to address this important issue!