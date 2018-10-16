News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Police Asking Public’s Assistance to Solve Hit & Run

October 16
07:26 2018
A hit and run car vs a pedestrian accident in Page has moved an entire community to respond. Page residents doing whatever they can to help the family of a fourteen year old girl cover medical expenses as well as assist police in finding whoever was driving the vehicle that seriously injured Amelia Olson who is now recovering from broken ribs, fractured cranium, broken shoulder blades and more. Page Police Department is asking the public’s assistance with a $500 reward for any information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the individual involved. The hit and run occurred one week ago last Saturday at the intersection of Castle Rock St and 10th Ave.

Contact the Page Police if you have any information that could help detectives solve this case.  A silent auction will be held at the Page Community Center from Noon to 5pm this Saturday, October 20th and they are asking for volunteers and items for the auction.

 

