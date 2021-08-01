Police Arrest Provokes Native American Community in California

The violent arrest of a Native American in a small California city has left many outraged.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s office were responding to a domestic violence call on the Bishop Paiute Reservation. When the deputies arrived neither the caller nor assailant were there – but George Barlow, 32, was standing in the empty parking lot of a Chevron station, yelling at no one in particular.

When the deadly encounter ended Barlow was severely beaten, bloodied and tasered – and in the hospital with a ventilator tube. His dog was shot dead.

Police body cams and a bystander’s video all show the pandemonium at the scene – but there are a couple of times when the videos differ from the police reports.

Police say Barlow ran toward the officers saying “You want me to kill you, too?” While the audio recordings capture the beginning on Barlow’s comment, none of them clearly contain the word “kill.”

Police said they had to shoot the dog – a pitbull – after Barlow ordered it to attack, and it bit officers several times.

However none of the videos record Barlow issuing any verbal commands to the dog or the dog actually biting an officer. The dog is seen running around in circles and barking – and does appear in the videos until Barlow is already on the ground being pummeled by police.

After the tasers had no affect on Barlow, police relied on their batons to beat him down. Then he was pepper-sprayed in the face, but that also seemed to have little effect. Barlow got to his feet and began to walk away from the officers, when one of the cops went to the rear of their vehicle and turned their K-9 unit loose.

The video becomes too dark to see what is happening, but Barlow can be heard screaming for help as the K-9 unit attacks him.

Tribal members were angered by this latest incident – which left Barlow hospitalized and needing a tube down his throat to keep him breathing.

Inyo County police have a history of being overly aggressive with Native Americans, said a man who identified himself as Barlow’s cousin.

“We receive little to no justice,” the man added.

Barlow may be facing numerous charges, including threatening, violating his probation, resisting arrest and use of a deadly weapon (he got hold of one of the officer’s batons).

The deputies are under investigation for use of excessive force.