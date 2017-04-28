Polaris Faces Wrongful Death Lawsuit

A lawsuit has been filed against a major ATV manufacturer after two Arizona women died last year in Utah when their ATV rolled over and caught fire. The families of the women have brought a wrongful death lawsuit against Polaris Industries, the makers of the ATVs.

28-year-old Destiny Dixon of Prescott and 51-year-old Debbie Swan of Apache Junction were riding in the companies Ranger 800 model at the time of the accident. After the vehicle flipped, a defect caused gasoline to come pouring out and the pair was engulfed in flames before they could unbuckle their seatbelts.

The lawsuit seeks an undisclosed amount of damages.

Polaris expressed sorrow for the tragic accident but has continued to stand by the design of the vehicle.

Dixon and Swan were riding with friends on the Hell’s Revenge Trail near Moab, Utah, a popular destination for off-road enthusiasts around the globe. Dixon was driving, Swan her passenger, when the ATV tipped as the pair was trying to navigate a challenging section of the trail. The vehicle rolled slowly onto the passenger side and started to slide backwards down the trail. According to the lawsuit, within seconds gasoline started to leak, causing the fatal blaze to ignite before the victims even had a chance to escape the vehicle.

A sheriff’s investigation determined that the fuel neck broke when it hit the ground leading to the gas leak. The lawsuit claims that is because the fuel tank in the ATV is located too close to when riders sit and is not properly shielded to prevent breaking in the event of a rollover.

This is far from the first time Polaris has found itself in legal hot water. The attorney for the families has previously filed two other lawsuits against Polaris, both involving burn victims who had survived their injuries.

In the past month alone, Polaris has had two major recalls. 51,000 vehicles were recalled because of faulty heat shields that fell off in some cases, causing fires. The defect led to 13 reported incidents and five reported fires. An additional 3,800 ATVs were recalled because of electric power steering problems that presented a crash hazard.

Debbie Swan leaves behind a longtime boyfriend. Destiny Dixon is survived by her mother.