On Friday, November 15, 2019 Page resident Todd Savage lost his life in a two-vehicle accident in Page. At the time, Mr. Savage was operating a motorcycle. There has been an outpouring of sympathy since that day directed at the Savage family. Mr. Savage was the assistant GM at Page Utility Enterprises. The General manager of PUE, Bryan Hill, stopped-in at Lake Powell Communications to talk about his friend.