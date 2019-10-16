News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Page HS Homecoming Activities

October 16
09:51 2019
Page High SchoolPage (Az.) High School Student Council Advisor, Megan Moore, along with four students, entertained us with this interview. They explained to our listeners all of the activities surrounding homecoming week at Page High School and in the City of Page.

homecomingmegan moorepage arizonapage high school

