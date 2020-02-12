News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage

Noted Paleontologist Alan Titus Talks About His Exciting Work

Noted Paleontologist Alan Titus Talks About His Exciting Work
February 12
14:15 2020
Print This Article

Dr. Alan Titus

Nationally recognized paleontologist, Alan Titus, of Kanab, Utah, spoke this week with Lake Powell Communications about his work and upcoming events that keep him busy.

Tags
alan tituablmpaleontologistsUtah

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Weather

Page, Page Municipal Airport, AZ

Last Updated on Feb 12 2020, 7:53 pm MST

Weather by NOAA

Current Conditions: Fair

NOAA Icon

Temp: 42°F

Wind: SW at 4mph

Humidity: 35%

Windchill: 39°F

Your 5-Day Forecast at a Glance

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to [email protected]

Facebook

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.